Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 06, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Amherst Systems, Buffalo, New York, has been awarded a $450,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for U.S. agencies (Air Force, Navy, etc.); and Foreign Military Sales countries for Joint Threat Emitter production end-items, spares, support equipment, testing, training, etc.



Work will be performed in Buffalo, New York, and various contiguous U.S. and outside the continental U.S. locations, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 5, 2025.



This contract involves foreign military sales to U.S. partner countries.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2018 other procurement funds in the amount of $9,150,318 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8210-19-D-0001).



-ends-

