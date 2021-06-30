Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 06, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $158,950,309 firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to contract FA8609-18-F-0006 for one KC-46A Japan aircraft.



This modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of one aircraft being produced under the basic contract.



Work will be performed in Seattle and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2021.



This modification involves foreign military sales to Japan. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $449,375,855.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

