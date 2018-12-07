Avolon Firms Up Order for 100 A320neo Family Aircraft

TOULOUSE, France --- Dublin, Ireland headquartered aircraft lessor Avolon has firmed up an order for 75 A320neos and 25 A321neos. The agreement is the single largest order for Airbus aircraft ever placed by Avolon.



The agreement takes Avolon’s cumulative orders with Airbus to 284 aircraft (240 single-aisles and 44 wide-body aircraft) including the A321neo, the A330neo and the A350 XWB.



Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon CEO, commented: “Our order for 100 A320neo family aircraft builds on our leading industry position and reflects our ambition to become the global leader in the sector. We continue to see robust demand from our customers for the A320neo family globally. This is consistent with our own market research and global fleet forecast. This order affirms our belief in the medium-term market outlook and the strong growth prospects for our business and our shareholders.”



“This order underscores the market appetite for the efficiency, reliability and passenger appeal of our A320neo Family,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “The A320 Family of aircraft is a future-proof asset for investors and airlines alike. Avolon’s recent success is a testimony to its leadership’s dedication to our industry. Its commitment to Airbus reflects its profound market insights. I personally look forward to further extending this relationship as we go forward.”



The new order for 100 aircraft together with the 22 single-aisles and four wide-bodies already delivered, increases Avolon’s Airbus backlog to 258, the largest of any lessor.



Featuring the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky, the efficient A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 15 percent fuel and CO2 savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020 as well as 50 percent noise reduction. With more than 6,200 orders received from over 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent of the market.



Note: Avolon figures include Hong Kong Aviation Capital and ex “CIT Leasing” orders





Note: Avolon figures include Hong Kong Aviation Capital and ex "CIT Leasing" orders



