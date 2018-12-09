Russian Federation Navy Ships Arrive Visakhapatnam to Participate in INDRA NAVY 2018

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 09, 2018)

Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) Ships Varyag, Admiral Panteleyev and Boris Butoma arrived Visakhapatnam to participate in INDRA NAVY, the bilateral maritime exercise between Indian Navy and Russian Federation Navy exercise on 09 Dec 18.



The 10th edition of exercise INDRA NAVY will be conducted at/off Visakhapatnam from 09 to 16 December 2018. The primary aim of the exercise is to increase inter-operability amongst the two navies, develop common understanding and procedures for maritime security operations. Initiated in 2003, INDRA NAVY exercise has matured over the years with increase in scope, complexity and level of participation.



This edition of the exercise would be held in two phases. The Harbour Phase would be held at Visakhapatnam from 09 to 12 December 2018 and would encompass planning conferences, professional interactions, cultural visits, sports fixtures and formal calls between Flag Officers/ Senior Officers of participating navies. The Sea Phase from 13 to 16 December 2018 would be conducted in the Bay of Bengal.



The thrust of exercises at sea would be on Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Air Defence drills, Surface Firings, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations and tactical procedures.



During exercise INDRA NAVY-18, the Indian Navy would be represented by INS Ranvir, a guided missile destroyer, INS Satpura, an indigenous frigate, INS Kadmatt, an indigenous anti- submarine warfare (ASW) corvette, IN Ships Kuthar and Khanjar both indigenous missile corvettes and INS Jyoti, a fleet tanker. In addition, one Sindhughosh class submarine, Dornier maritime patrol aircraft, Hawk fighter aircraft and other integral rotary wing helicopters would be taking part in the exercise.



The Indian Navy ships participating in the exercise would be under the Command of Rear Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet.



Ships of the Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) would be under the Command of Rear Admiral Mikhailov Edward Evgenievich, Chief of the Headquarters, Submarine Forces, Pacific Fleet and ships from the Pacific Fleet, based at Vladivostok. Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy visited Russia from 26 to 29 November 2018 to consolidate bilateral defence relations and to explore new avenues for defence cooperation.



The Indian Navy interacts with Russian Federation Navy on many fronts, which include operational interactions, training, hydrographic cooperation and exchange of Subject Matter Experts in various fields through the medium of Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks.



Exercise INDRA NAVY-18 would help to further strengthen mutual confidence and inter-operability and also enable sharing of best practices between both the navies. The exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening maritime security cooperation between the two navies and will serve to reinforce the long-standing bond of friendship between the countries.



-ends-

