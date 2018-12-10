Redwing Delivers Life-Saving Capability to Afghanistan

(Source: Australian Department of Defence (DST); issued Dec 10, 2018)

SILVERSHIELD is the latest evolution in vehicle-mounted systems which provide protection against radio-controlled improvised explosive devices.



The Australian Defence Force, in collaboration with Australian industry, has sent the final delivery of life-saving SILVERSHIELD units to the Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces.



SILVERSHIELD is the latest evolution in vehicle-mounted systems being developed under the REDWING program, which provides protection against radio controlled improvised explosive devices.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said that this capability would boost the confidence of Australia's Afghan partners when operating in a high threat environment.



"Over 15,000 SILVERSHIELD systems have now been delivered to Afghanistan for training and initial rollout with deliveries now complete," Minister Pyne said.



"This is an outstanding investment in Australian capability to deliver life-saving, cutting-edge Counter Improvised Explosive Device technology.



"The REDWING program demonstrates successful collaboration between Defence and industry, and SILVERSHIELD is proof of Australian industry's ability to meet the challenge of high volume and time critical manufacturing."



Since 2015, Australian industry and Defence have produced and exported over 200,000 individual and vehicle mounted REDWING systems to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.



The REDWING program continues to be recognised as a leading example of innovation and industry collaboration, most recently being nominated for this year's Essington Lewis awards in the 2017 Sustainment category.



