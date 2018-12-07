Upgrading the Halifax-Class Frigates’ Detection System

(Source: Canadian Department of National Defence; issued Dec 07, 2018)

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia --- The Government of Canada is delivering the capability the Royal Canadian Navy needs to meet future defence and security challenges. Good weather or bad, our frigates need modern equipment to act as our eyes to safeguard Canadian waters and to participate in international operations.



As part of this investment in our Canadian Armed Forces, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Halifax Andy Fillmore and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour Darren Fisher announced, on behalf of Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan, a contract with Saab Microwave Canada.



The $21.7 million contract is to procure a modern electronically-stabilized antenna set for the Sea Giraffe 180 (SG-180) radar, already installed on the Halifax-class frigates. The contract includes an option to acquire 12 more antenna sets, which could bring the total investment to $97.5 million.



Our modernized multi-role frigates rely on equipment such as the Sea Giraffe to act as its far-seeing eyes. The Sea Giraffe 180 (SG-180) is a medium-range air and surface search radar. The upgrades to the antenna set will enhance its performance, increase its reach to up to 180 km, and provide new 3-D detection and tracking capability.



This contract supports naval operators by providing them with modern and efficient equipment so they can continue to defend Canada’s coasts and protect our ships and our sailors, while helping to bolster our Royal Canadian Navy across its fleets.



The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy applies to this project, requiring Saab to make investments in the Canadian economy equal to the value of the contract. These investments will create and maintain jobs for Canadians and support economic growth.



Quotes



“Our capacity to detect threats is critical to our ability to respond quickly with defence countermeasures. (…/…) This contract will help equip our Navy’s women and men in uniform with more effective and combat-ready technology. We will continue to identify opportunities to enhance the Canadian Armed Forces as they proudly defend Canada, Canadians, and our allies,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Defence Minister.



“Through the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, our government ensures that for every dollar we spend on necessary defence and security equipment to protect Canadians, the successful bidder re-invests a dollar in the Canadian economy. This contract to upgrade the Sea Giraffe radar system will bring good jobs to our communities and further our plan to grow the economy,” said Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.



Quick facts



-- The contract for new electronically stabilized antenna sets offers a performance-based approach. Based on the performance evaluation of the first installed antenna, additional sets could be procured and installed on the remainder of the fleet.



-- The frigate to receive the first antenna is currently expected to be HMCS St John's, in early 2021. The installation will coincide with its planned maintenance period schedules.



-- The economic obligations on the Sea Giraffe contract have already benefited Canada’s aerospace industry, supporting a strategic partnership between SAAB and Bombardier for the integration of radar on a Global 6000 aircraft.



