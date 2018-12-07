Well Equipped: Eighth Report on Armaments Issues

(Source German Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 07, 2018)

(Unofficial German translation by Defense-aerospace.com)

Twice a year, the Department of Defense publishes its report on developments in the armaments sector. Thus, parliament and the interested public can understand in black and white how the material modernization of the Bundeswehr is progressing.While the spring report provides a summary of the last year, the autumn report is dedicated to the outlook for the coming year. The autumn report 2018 has now been submitted.On the one hand, the Bundeswehr must fulfill its international obligations, on the other hand, it must keep an eye on the national and alliance defense. This requires the best possible equipment and training - the benchmark of the efforts being the NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization planning goals. The derived national targets will be implemented in intermediate steps until 2031.By 2023, the role of the German Armed Forces as the leading nation of the NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) is at the center of procurement efforts - the men and women of the NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization's spearhead should be modern Get material.Other focal points are the individual equipment (combat shoes, night vision devices) and information technology - keyword digitization - set. In addition, the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Federal Armed Forces (BAAINBw Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Federal Armed Forces), which is responsible for procurement, should be better organized in terms of organization and personnel in order to be prepared for the upcoming challenges.-ends-