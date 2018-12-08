Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen’s Comments on Malaysia’s Intrusions into Singapore Territorial Waters

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 08, 2018)

In response to the recent intrusion into Singapore Territorial Waters by Malaysian Government Vessels, Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen said this in a Facebook post on 7 December 2018:



"For 20 years or more, the Republic of Singapore Navy and Police Coast Guard ships have patrolled our Singapore Territorial Waters at Tuas. Out of nowhere, Malaysian Government vessels now claim these waters as theirs and have been continually intruding since November.







These are serious violations of Singapore's sovereignty. Our security forces have acted with restraint despite continuing intrusions and provocations. Singaporeans are peace-loving, but I strongly caution violators to leave Singapore territorial waters."



-ends-

