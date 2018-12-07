New Fire Control Radar for 7 French Navy Frigates

(Source: Thales; issued Dec 07, 2018)

The French Navy is going to use 7 Thales STIR-radars on their frigates for their gun and missile fire control.



Five of the radars will be installed at the French frigate program FTI, and two will be placed at the two FREDA-frigates. The FREDA-frigates are meant for air defense missions and multi-missions. This all-weather fire control radar can track stealth targets superior, even in severe clutter. Besides, the accuracy and reliability are extraordinarily high, also in multipath conditions.



Paul de Ceuninck van Capelle, Sales Manager: ‘’With this project, Thales will deliver the fire control radar STIR to the most advanced frigate of one of world’s leading navies. The first delivery is scheduled first half 2020, and the following systems will be delivered in line with the shipbuilding program.’’



STIR 1.2 EO Mk2 is the latest system for gun and missile fire control in the successful family of Thales Track radars. The superior stealth target tracking capabilities ensure optimal performance in demanding littoral environments. Dual band radar and a full EO suite provide excellent ECCM performance. A high reliability and graceful degradation is achieved by the application of new technologies including solid state transmitters.



