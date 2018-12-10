Saab Receives Order from FMV for Core Military Airport Systems

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) regarding military integrated air traffic control (i-ATC) and integration of a number of systems in the air traffic control tower. The order value amounts to approximately MSEK 138 and delivery will take place during 2019-2021.



The order includes a number of military facilities across the country that will receive support and upgrades of i-ATC components as well as integration of a number of systems in the air traffic control tower. An upgraded ATS-simulator is also included in the contract with FMV.



“Saab offers world-leading air traffic management solutions that improve safety and efficiency of flight operations around the world. This order strengthens the safety for our customer’s unique situation with both military and civilian air traffic at the same airports. I’m proud to have the customers trust to continue the existing roadmap for these advanced airport control towers”, says Jessica Öberg, head of Saab business area Industrial Products and Services.



The work will be carried out at Saab’s facilities in Göteborg, Växjö, Arboga, and Östersund and by two of Saab’s business areas; Industrial Products and Services and Support and Services.



Saab’s ATM expertise spans airport operations, surveillance sensors, Air Traffic Control (ATC), automation, collaborative decision-making, and digital towers. Our solutions are trusted by air navigation service providers, airports and airlines at over 100 locations in more than 45 countries. As a global leading partner and provider of proven ATM solutions and services, we transform operations, turning innovative ideas into reality and supporting stakeholders from solution conception through to long-term support.



