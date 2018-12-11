Defence Forces to Buy New Finnish Field Radios

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 11, 2018)

The Finnish Defence Forces’ Logistics Command has received a mandate from Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö to conclude a contract with Bittium Corporation to procure field radios.



The procurement contract comprises handheld radios, vehicular radios, related equipment, battery chargers, user training and an environment for application development.



The field radios will be used initially by the Army where the procurement will start a gradual replacement of analogous field radios. The new radios, based on software-defined technology, will be supplied by the end of 2020. Part of the software-defined radio (SDR) capabilities is created through the very software; these capabilities can be developed throughout the life-cycle of the radios by means of software development.



The procurement’s total value, including VAT, is about EUR 13 million with a domestic employment effect of 19 person-years. The contract also includes a provision to procure supplementary equipment so that the Defence Forces can procure more field radios and related equipment, training and system management for the use of the Army, the Air Force and the Navy. The value of this provision, including VAT, is at the most EUR 257 million.



The Finnish Defence Forces’ Logistics Command and Bittium Corporation concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on 8 August 2017, on the supply of field radios and the procurement contract is a natural continuation to the MoU.



-ends-

