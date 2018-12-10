BRASILIA --- A Brazilian federal court has overturned a provisional injunction that blocked a proposed tie-up between plane-makers Embraer and Boeing, Embraer said on Monday in a securities filing.
Brazil’s Embraer announced in July its intention to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Chicago-based Boeing for $3.8 billion. Embraer has said the deal is crucial for its survival.
The injunction emerged from a class action brought by four congressmen from Brazil’s left-wing Workers Party and had been granted on Thursday.
Brazil’s solicitor general’s office confirmed the injunction that halted Embraer’s negotiations with Boeing had been thrown out. (end of excerpt)
