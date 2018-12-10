Successful Test Firing of Long-Range Missile Agni V

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 10, 2018)

Sequence of photographs from yesterday’s test launch of an Agni V intercontinental ballistic missile from its transport-erector launch vehicle, mounted on a railway flatbed car. (India MoD photo)

Agni V, a long-range surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile, was successfully launched from a canister on a road-mobile launcher at the Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, today.



The launch operations were carried out and monitored by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) in presence of Scientists from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other associated officials.



All the mission objectives were successfully achieved. This launch comes after a series of successful launches of the missile.



It further strengthens the country’s deterrence capability, which has been developed indigenously by assiduous efforts of scientists.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: With a demonstrated range of over 5,000 km (and probably closer to 8,000 km), the Agni V brings most Chinese cities within range of India’s nuclear deterrent – a significant change in the regional balance of power.)



-ends-

