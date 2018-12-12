Australia’s Space Agency Will Be Located in Adelaide

(Source: Australian Minister for Defence; issued Dec 12, 2018)

In a major win for the South Australian economy, Australia’s Space Agency will be located in Adelaide.



The location announcement is the final step in establishing the Agency, launched earlier this year with a $41 million investment by the Coalition Government in the 2018–19 Budget, as part of our plan to triple Australia’s space economy to $12 billion annually and create up to 20,000 jobs by 2030.



We have worked closely with Premier Steven Marshall to achieve this result.



South Australia is already home to more than 60 organisations and 800 employees in the space sector and this decision builds on the very strong technology and defence presence in our state.



A major boost for the South Australian economy, the Agency will continue to build international space partnerships, opening the door for local businesses to tap into the US$345 billion global space industry, helping to drive local job growth.



The Coalition Government is building on its defence industry investment in South Australia by strongly backing it in again through the Agency location.



This is another example of the Government’s plan to create new high-growth opportunities in Australia and long-term, high-wage, high-skill jobs in the space sector.



(ends)



BAE Systems Australia Welcomes Space Agency in South Australia

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Dec 11, 2018)

BAE Systems Australia welcomes the Federal Government’s announcement that it will establish the Australian Space Agency in South Australia.



The establishment of the Australian Space Agency will promote more opportunities to deliver innovation, grow our skilled workforce and expand our local supply chain across Australia.



BAE Systems has a long involvement in space sector. Many of the company’s current programs have space-related applications.



BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive, Gabby Costigan said:



“The Australian Space Agency will open up opportunities for Australian industry to share in the multi-billion dollar global space market.



“Some of our key technologies that have potential for use in space include advanced sensors suitable for small satellites and high frequency surveillance systems, based on the Jindalee Operational Radar Network, both providing a step change in space surveillance capability.



“Our JSF and optics advanced manufacturing techniques have application in the production of cubesats. Combined with our expertise and experience in guidance and control systems for rockets and hypersonic flight vehicles we have a strong capability to conduct modelling of flight vehicles, missiles and rockets.



“It will support long-term industry-led research and the development of technologies, sustainable advanced manufacturing and further strengthen prospects for Australian businesses to enter new markets.”



-ends-

