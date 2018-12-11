Airbus Delivers 100th A320 Family Aircraft Assembled in the U.S.

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec 11, 2018)

Airbus has delivered its 100th aircraft from the company’s U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama. The A320neo, serial number (MSN) 8580, was delivered to Frontier Airlines. The aircraft features two horses, Meadow & West, on its tailplane.



Airbus’ Mobile facility is delivering four A320 Family aircraft per month and has delivered to eight U.S.-based customers thus far, including Air Lease Corporation, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines.



Airbus has three other A320 Family production facilities around the world: Hamburg, Germany; Tianjin, China; and Toulouse, France.



