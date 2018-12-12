U.S. Army's New War-Fighting Concept Seeps into Allies' Joint Training

(Source: Yonhap News Agency; issued Dec 12, 2018)

SEOUL --- For a hard-bitten U.S. Army, future warfare goes way beyond ground battles. It is about how to harness military assets and alliance networks to prevail in contested conflict zones of all domains: land, sea, air, outer space and cyberspace to boot.



The armed service has been pushing to flesh out a new war-fighting concept to adapt to the changing character of war and secure a pivotal role in countering increasingly complex security challenges posed by potential "near-peer" competitors like China and Russia.



The Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) concept has been part of a broader U.S. project to retain regional preponderance amid its rivals' military buildup backed by technological advancements, geographical advantages, and enhanced operational doctrines and strategies.



The evolving concept has been seeping into the maneuvers of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), as well as its training with South Korean forces, as it has been striving for greater operational mobility and agility through base relocations, troop rotations and other means.



"Together, ROK and U.S. forces present multiple dilemmas to the enemy by projecting power from unexpected directions and domains through traditional ship-to-shore and air assault operations, along with joint fires operations, information operations, and other synchronized joint and combined activities," Lt. Col. Peggy Kageleiry, a press officer of the Eighth U.S. Army, told Yonhap News Agency. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.



"The concept of multi-domain operations just defines, in more detail, what ROK and U.S. forces are already doing and areas we can better integrate as an Army element into the joint environment," she added.



