The Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) Project is Now “Flying”

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Dec 11, 2018)

A successful milestone for NSPA and the five Nations involved in this project (Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Norway), as well as an important achievement in terms of cooperation among all three involved multinational Agencies: NSPA, OCCAR-EA and EDA.



On 28 November 2018, the first MRTT aircraft, a converted civilian A330-200, took off from Getafe (Spain) for its first test flight.



This airplane will be the first of a fleet of eight aircrafts currently foreseen in the Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF), with deliveries spanning from 2020 to 2024. The fleet will be operated by a Multinational Unit from the Eindhoven (NLD) and Cologne (DEU) Air Bases.



NSPA is responsible for the acquisition and In-Service Support of the fleet and will also actively support the Multinational Unit.



Congratulations to all those involved in this success!



