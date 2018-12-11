NH90 Through Life Support (TLS) Contract Between NH Industries and the NATO Agency NAHEMA

(Source: NH Industries; issued Dec 11, 2018)

NH Industries is pleased to announce the signature of the NH90 Through Life Support (TLS) contract between NH Industries and the NATO Agency NAHEMA, acting as the Contracting Authority on behalf of nine nations (Australia, Belgium, Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway and New Zealand).



TLS is a one single comprehensive package of engineering services covering the following activities: continuing airworthiness, configuration management, remote technical assistance and support, and Integrated Logistic Support (ILS) activities with special focus on technical publications.



Additionally, the contract includes a variety of catalogue services which can be activated as required by the entire community or by dedicated nations, thus allowing maximum flexibility.



The TLS duration covers the next five years of support with an optional extension for an additional five-year period.



“TLS is an important brick in the cooperation between NHI and Customer Nations grouped around NAHEMA, for improving NH90 operability, affordability & serviceability,” was commonly shared by Vincent Dubrule, President of NH Industries and Uwe Fialkowski, General Manager of NAHEMA.



“It represents a significant step forward for the nations, who each previously managed individual contracts, thanks to the harmonized set of services and terms and conditions covering the operational needs of 12 helicopter variants for the benefit of 9 Nations”. Both expressed their appreciation for all the contributors who helped to achieve this success.



NH90 is well suited for operations in the most demanding conditions and has been combat-proven in many theatres of operation worldwide. To date, more than 540 aircraft are currently on order and more than 370 aircraft have been delivered to 17 Armed Forces in 13 countries.



NH90 is a twin-engine, medium-size helicopter program managed by the joint venture NH Industries, a Company owned by Leonardo Helicopters (32%), Airbus Helicopters (62.5%), and GKN Fokker (5.5%).



