SM-3 Block IIA Launched from Aegis Ashore Successfully Intercepts Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Target During Operational Test

(Source: Missile Defense Agency; issued Dec 11, 2018)

This latest firing from the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex at Kauai, Hawaii, was intended to demonstrate the performance of the SM-3 Block IIA missile before its deployment in Aegis Ashore bases in Romania and Hawaii. (MDA photo)

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and U.S. Navy sailors manning the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex (AAMDTC) at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) at Kauai, Hawaii, successfully conducted Flight Test Integrated-03 (FTI-03). This was an operational live fire test demonstrating the Aegis Weapon System Engage On Remote capability to track and intercept an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) target with an Aegis Ashore-launched Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA interceptor.



FTI-03 consisted of an IRBM target, air-launched by a U.S. Air Force C-17 from the broad ocean area thousands of miles southwest of the Aegis Ashore Test site that launched the SM-3 Block IIA Interceptor. The engagement leveraged a ground, air and space-based sensor/command and control architecture linked by the Ballistic Missile Defense System's Command and Control, Battle Management, and Communications (C2BMC) suite.



"Today's successful flight test demonstrated the effectiveness of the European Phased Adaptive Approach Phase 3 architecture. It also was of great significance to the future of multi-domain missile defense operations and supports a critical initial production acquisition milestone for the SM-3 Block IIA missile program," said MDA Director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves. "This system is designed to defend the United States, its deployed forces, allies, and friends from a real and growing ballistic missile threat. I offer my congratulations to all members of the team, military, civilian, contractors and allies who helped make this possible."



Based on preliminary data, the test met its objective, and program officials will continue to evaluate system performance based upon telemetry and other data obtained during the test.



(ends)



Aegis Combat System Demonstrates Success During On-Land Test Against Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Dec. 11, 2018)

KAUAI, Hawaii --- The latest evolution of the Aegis Combat System, Baseline 9.B2.0 (BMD 5.1), further advanced engage on remote technologies following a successful U.S. Navy- and Missile Defense Agency-led on-land ballistic missile defense system test event.



During the test, the Lockheed Martin-built Aegis Weapon System engaged and intercepted an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) target with an interceptor missile based on ground-based radar track and discrimination data provided by Command and Control, Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC).



Aegis Baseline 9.B2.0 seamlessly demonstrated an operational test engagement of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) using EPAA Phase 3 architecture during an event that took place with Aegis Ashore at PMRF with track data being provided by C2BMC based on MDA sensors.



The test, called the Flight Test Integrated-03 (FTI-03), demonstrated the integrated and interoperable capabilities of the Aegis Weapon System to utilize remote sensor data provided by C2BMC to engage a missile from Aegis Ashore in a successful first-ever test event. The networked capability of the engage on remote technology provides an additional layer of defense to warfighters by providing even more time to react to threats.



The test builds on the successful USS John Finn (DDG 113) FTM-45 test in October that demonstrated the integrated capabilities of the Aegis Weapon System and how it has continually evolved to counter advanced threats. It demonstrated the new take down assessment functionality, bi-directional communications and sensor improvement algorithms. This capability is an innovative take down assessment that uses infrared and sensor data correlation to achieve the mission.



"This test authenticates the strengthening global security of the U.S. and its allies as we deepen the defense capabilities with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System," said Paul Klammer, director, Lockheed Martin Aegis BMD. "This exercise showed that Aegis is the most advanced combat system and the proven choice for a layered defense."



This test builds upon joint research investments by the United States and Japan and comes on the heels of a successful test with the JS ATAGO (DDG 177) in September. Lockheed Martin is developing a Baseline 9/BMD 5.1 variant computer program, for deployment on Japan's Aegis destroyers.



As a proven world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers high-quality missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets and deployed forces from current and future threats. The company's experience spans missile design and production, hit-to-kill capabilities, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, and communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



(ends)







Standard Missile-3 Block IIA Destroys Target in First Intercept from Land

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Dec 11, 2018)

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii --- The Missile Defense Agency completed the third successful intercept of a ballistic missile target by a Raytheon Company SM-3 Block IIA missile, the next-gen variant that defeats missile threats outside the earth's atmosphere.



The test evaluated the system's overall performance and achieved three milestones for the IIA variant:

-- The first successful intercept from a land-based launch.

-- The first intercept of an intermediate-range ballistic missile target.

-- The first intercept using tracking data from remote sensors, known as "engage on remote."



Raytheon's missile defense solutions continue to expand the defended area by protecting against increasingly sophisticated threats with the use of remote sensors. In this test, Raytheon's AN/TPY-2 radar served as a remote sensor, tracking and providing the missile with data on the incoming threat, instead of using the phased-array connected to the Aegis Ashore system.



"This is a versatile and sophisticated missile," said Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Raytheon Missile Systems president. "Our partnership with the Missile Defense Agency and Japanese industry made these results possible."



The IIA variant has larger rocket motors and a bigger kinetic warhead, raising its effectiveness against evolving threats. The advanced missile obliterated a medium-range ballistic missile target at sea in October. SM-3 is the only ballistic missile interceptor that can be launched at sea and on land, and has achieved over 30 intercepts in space.





Raytheon Company with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-



