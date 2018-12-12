Northrop Grumman Expands Arizona Operations

Northrop Grumman; issued Dec 12, 2018

MESA, Ariz. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation announced today that its Innovation Systems sector operations in Mesa completed the expansion of its Bushmaster® medium caliber cannon production facility. The new 36,000 square foot facility nearly doubles the company’s current production capacity by collocating warehouse and manufacturing operations into one site.



“The city of Mesa is proud that Northrop Grumman chose to expand in the Falcon District,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said. “This new facility will bring more high-tech jobs to Mesa’s growing aerospace and defense industry.”



The Mesa-based operation produces the world-renowned Bushmaster® family of medium caliber cannons that provide the U.S. military and its allies with proven, highly reliable weapons for air, land and sea combat platforms. The company has either installed or is on contract to provide its cannons to more than 50 nations globally.



“This expansion will help us meet today’s surging demand for our cannons while also addressing future growth requirements as U.S. and allied militaries are increasing their current defense capabilities in response to worldwide threats,” said Lisa Brown, vice president, site operations, Northrop Grumman.



The Mesa-based operation employs more than 200 full time employees and since the project’s groundbreaking in March has begun the hiring of an additional 50 to 60 new engineering, program management and manufacturing technicians as a result of the company’s increased production capacity.





