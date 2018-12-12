SRC Launches New Canadian Company: SRC Can Ltd.

(Source: SRC, Inc.; issued Dec 12, 2018)

OTTAWA, Canada --- SRC, Inc. has launched SRC Can Ltd., a new Canadian company. SRC Can combines SRC, Inc.'s 40+ years of experience in electronic warfare (EW) with a Canadian team of EW experts to provide innovative capabilities to solve Canada's toughest EW challenges – from mission intelligence and engineering services to the development of threat simulator receivers that assist with airborne training and operations.



SRC Can is helping to shape the future defense and intelligence information architectures that will support the Canadian Armed Forces and their allies – redefining possible® for the warfighter.



"We are excited to be launching SRC Can to strengthen our relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces," said Paul G. Tremont, president and CEO of SRC. "SRC Can will play a major role in supporting the EW modernization effort to help protect Canadian warfighters."



Mark Patterson is the first SRC Can employee and will serve as the managing director. Patterson will lead efforts to support SRC Can's customers with EW modernization and intelligence mission data (IMD) efforts.



Patterson is an experienced professional with 20 years of demonstrated success in business development and management. His background includes program management, engineering and business development in both the military and private sector. Patterson's final military assignment was conducting capability development for the Canadian Armed Forces within the defense intelligence environment. He has a bachelor's degree from Lincoln University and has completed the Royal Air Force Officer and Engineer Officer Training at Royal Air Force College Cranwell. Patterson is a professional member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (MIET).





SRC, Inc., a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve "impossible" problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence.



Since 1957, our commitment to the customer and the best solution – not the bottom line – has remained a core value that guides our efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies we invent and manufacture, the laboratories and facilities we build, the people we hire, and communities where we work. Today, more than 1,300 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect our people, environment and way of life.



-ends-