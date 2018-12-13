Historic Day for Future Submarine Program

Hundreds of new Australian construction jobs will be created following today’s historic sod turning event at the site of the Future Submarine Construction Yard at Osborne in South Australia.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and Minister for Finance and the Public Service, Senator the Hon Mathias Cormann, said the sod turning marks the formal beginning of works at the yard.



“An Australian continuous naval shipbuilding capability will see the creation of thousands of jobs across Australia over coming years, hundreds of which are construction and infrastructure roles based at the Osborne Naval Shipyard,” said Minister Pyne.



“Overseen by managing contractor Laing O’Rourke Australia Construction, these jobs will see the construction, refurbishment and modernisation of purpose-built facilities specifically designed to enable the most effective build of Australia’s Future Submarine fleet.”



“The design and construction activities for the new Submarine Construction Yard will be incredibly important and complex.”



“I congratulate Laing O’Rourke Australia Construction on being selected as the Managing Contractor.”



This selection underscores the Government’s commitment to the fundamental role local industry is playing in every aspect of the continuous naval shipbuilding plan.



Minister Cormann said the Government’s decisions to establish Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) and purchase land and facilities from the South Australian Government in 2017 have enabled work to progress rapidly.



“The investment we have made through ANI will support a sustainable, long-term naval construction industry in Australia,” Minister Cormann said.



This achievement once again highlights the Government’s $90 billion commitment to upgrading the Navy’s fleet in the years ahead.



