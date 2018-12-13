NZ to Chair Missile Technology Control Regime

(Source: New Zealand Government; issued Dec 13, 2018)

Disarmament and Arms Control Minister Winston Peters announced today that New Zealand will take up the chair of the Missile Technology Control Regime later next year.



The Regime brings together 35 countries which coordinate controls over the export of missiles which could be used to deliver a nuclear, chemical or biological weapon.



“As developments in North Korea have shown, it is critical to ensure that missile technology does not get into the wrong hands” Mr Peters says.



“Missiles can be used for delivery of weapons of mass destruction, and the spread of missile technology can have destabilising consequences for international security. It is therefore in New Zealand’s interests to play our part in advancing this important international non-proliferation regime.”



“Furthermore, New Zealand’s emerging space industry makes it particularly relevant at this time that we contribute to the effective international control of sensitive missile-related technologies.”



New Zealand will host the annual plenary meeting in Auckland in October 2019, which is expected to attract over 200 delegates.



The role of chair will be performed by New Zealand’s Disarmament Ambassador Dell Higgie.



-ends-

