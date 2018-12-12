Production Milestone for Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1200G Engine at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines in Japan

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. --- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines Ltd. (MHIAEL) recently achieved a significant production milestone on the Pratt & Whitney GTF PW1200G engine, powering the Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), Japan's first jet aircraft developed by Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation (Mitsubishi Aircraft).



The first PW1200G engine assembly was completed at MHIAEL facility in Komaki, Japan, and successfully passed Pratt & Whitney's production acceptance test. The first engine produced at the facility is designated to be used in the MRJ flight test program. These are important accomplishments on the road to PW1200G production readiness.



"Thanks to extensive and close cooperation with Pratt & Whitney, MHIAEL is developing a facility in Komaki to perform final assembly of the PW1200G engine powering the MRJ," says Katsuyuki Shimauchi, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. "We're gearing up intensely as we prepare for production by building the capacities and expertise we need to perform this critical work. Our facility is in the process of obtaining approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to produce these engines."



The MHIAEL facility, located in Komaki, Japan, will be one of two production assembly and test sites for the PW1200G engine. The engine is also assembled and tested at Pratt & Whitney's Mirabel Aerospace Center in Canada. MHIAEL was established in 2014.



"The assembly and test of the first PW1200G engine at MHIAEL in Komaki is a key milestone for the PW1200G program," said Graham Webb, Vice President, Pratt & Whitney commercial engine programs. "We greatly appreciate our long-standing partnership and high level of collaboration with the MHI Group. Congratulations to the MHIAEL and Pratt & Whitney teams that ensured this achievement was successfully accomplished."



The MRJ is Mitsubishi Aircraft's next generation regional jet, powered exclusively by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The MRJ aircraft is currently flight testing and Mitsubishi Aircraft anticipates the first delivery in mid-2020. The GTF engine's geared fan architecture enables double digit reductions in fuel consumption, noise footprint and regulated emissions. Pratt & Whitney is investing more than $2.5 billion in 21st century manufacturing and aftermarket technology to transform its U.S. and global footprint.





Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.



MHIAEL is MHI's group company established in 2014 by ways of company split and MHI owns an 89% stake in the company. The company's business includes development and manufacturing of aircraft engines through partnering with various aircraft engine OEMs including Pratt & Whitney, and aircraft engine MRO services for Pratt & Whitney's PW4000 engine and V2500 engine of International Aero Engines A.G. (IAE).



