Saab Assigns Bublar Group to Further Develop the Carl-Gustaf Experience in Virtual Reality

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 12, 2018)

STOCKHOLM --- Bublar Group's Vobling AB subsidiary has been assigned to further develop the Carl-Gustaf VR Experience functionality and experience on SAAB's behalf for the HTC Vive Pro and the VARJO headsets. Development starts immediately with expected delivery in Q1 2019.



The Carl-Gustaf VR Experience (CGE) was originally created in collaboration with the Swedish defense giant SAAB, in 2017. The application allows users to actually engage the weapon and by combining VR and motion tracking with custom trackers, creating a realistic experience. The CGE served as the main attraction at the world's biggest arms fair organized by Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI London 2017) and is now a key ingredient in the state of the art showroom at SAAB HQ, located in Stockholm.



"This VR experience has proven to be very popular in our showroom and we are looking forward to extend the functionality to further increase the realism and build on the number of scenarios available for our guests," said Patrick Mollbrink, Marketing Communication Manager at SAAB AB.



