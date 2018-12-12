Saab Receives Order from Ireland for RBS 70 Missiles

The Bolide supersonic missile provides a de facto upgrade for the RBS-70 short-range air-defense system, seen here is Swedish service fitted with a night sight. (Saab photo)

Saab has received an order for RBS 70 BOLIDE missiles from Irish Defence Forces, the total order value is approximately 60 MSEK and deliveries will take place in 2019-2022.



Ireland has been a RBS 70 customer for more than 30 years; this order contains the BOLIDE missile, which is latest missile available for the RBS 70 system.



“With this order Ireland continues to improve their air defence capability. The BOLIDE missile is our most advanced RBS 70 missile yet, with a top speed of Mach 2 and an effective range for up to 9000 meters, it provides excellent protection for their forces and a deterrent to opponents”, says Görgen Johansson, Head of Saab business area Dynamics.



The Saab portfolio of short-range ground-based air defence missile systems includes the RBS 70 and the latest version, RBS 70 NG. The RBS 70 system has an impressive track-record on the market with more than 1,600 launchers and over 17,000 missiles delivered to nineteen countries.





