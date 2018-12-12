Austria Delays Decision on Whether to Scrap Eurofighter Jets (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Dec 12, 2018)

VIENNA --- Austria will not decide whether to scrap its fleet of Eurofighter jets until a parliamentary inquiry into their purchase wraps up and there is clarity over a judicial dispute related to the deal, the country’s leader said on Wednesday.Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s comments suggest it will be months or longer before the government reaches a decision that it had said it would announce this year.Newspaper Die Presse reported last week the coalition government was split over whether to get rid of the jets, with Kurz’s conservatives favouring keeping them and the far-right Freedom Party, which controls the Defence Ministry, taking the opposite view. The dispute is delaying a decision, it added. (end of excerpt)-ends-