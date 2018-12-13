France Orders Three More Airbus A330 MRTT Tankers

(Source: Airbus Defence and Space; issued Dec 13, 2018)

France has ordered the final three Airbus Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft, which was originally planned for award after 2023, brining the number of aircraft on order to 12. Pictured here is the first MRTT delivered to the French Air Force. (Airbus photo)

MADRID --- Airbus Defence and Space has received a firm order from the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) for a further three A330 MRTT Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft.



The aircraft, known as Phénix in French service, constitute the third and final tranche of the multi-year contract for 12 A330 MRTTs signed by the French Ministry of Defence in 2014.



The first of the fleet was formally handed over in October and the remainder will be delivered by the end of 2023 under an accelerated timescale requested by France.



In French service the A330 MRTT will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines and equipped with a combination of the Airbus Refuelling Boom System and underwing hose-and-drogue refuelling pods. The aircraft can be configured in a variety of layouts carrying up to 272 passengers as well as medevac arrangements including the French MORPHEE intensive care module carrying up to ten patients as well as 88 passengers.



The combat-proven A330 MRTT has been ordered by 12 nations which have now placed firm orders for 60 aircraft, of which 34 have been delivered.



The attached photo shows the first delivered Phénix.



