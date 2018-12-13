Australia’s New Future Submarines Will Be Known As the Attack Class



Our first submarine will be called HMAS Attack and will be delivered to the Navy in the early 2030s.



The Attack class represents the inherent stealth, long-range endurance and lethality of a submarine.



Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Michael Noonan, said the Attack class will provide Australia with a regionally superior submarine.



“The Attack class will meet the Navy’s capability needs and help protect our security and prosperity for decades to come,” said Vice Admiral Noonan.



As well, I can also announce the negotiations between the Commonwealth and Naval Group on all provisions of the Strategic Partnering Agreement (SPA) have been completed. (Emphasis added—Ed.)



Today we have turned the first sod at the Osborne submarine yard. Hundreds of new Australian construction jobs will be created at the site.



An Australian continuous naval shipbuilding capability will see the creation of thousands of jobs across Australia over coming years - five thousand alone at the Osborne Naval Shipyard.



While the Attack Class Submarine Project has been stood up under the contact signed in 2016, the SPA will be signed in early 2019 and will govern the delivery of the Attack class over the decades to come.



This achievement once again highlights the Government’s $90 billion commitment to upgrading the Navy’s fleet in the years ahead.



