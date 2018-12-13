Creation of the Electronics Division, A Strategic and Growing Business. New Managing Director of Cyber Security Division Appointed

ROME --- Leonardo announces that the Board of Directors held today approved the creation of the new Electronics Division, reporting directly to the CEO. Its aim is to allow Leonardo to organise its Defense and Security Electronics activities in the optimum way to address the technological and competitive challenges characterising this strategic and growing business. It also enables Leonardo to achieve suitable critical mass and the strengthening of its presence in reference markets.



This evolution will result in the organisational model being aligned with that of the main players in the market, ensuring an even more integrated development.



The current Land & Naval Defence Electronics, Airborne & Space Systems and Defence Systems Divisions will be merged in the new Electronics Division.



Traffic Control Systems and Automation Systems lines of business, currently relating to Security & Information Systems Division, will also be transferred to the new Electronics Division.



The responsibility of the new Division is entrusted to Norman Bone.



With reference to the press release issued on 27th of September 2018 related to the establishment of the Cyber Security Division, reporting directly to the CEO, Leonardo also announces that the responsibility for the Division will be entrusted to Barbara Poggiali. This will be with effect from 21st January 2019.



