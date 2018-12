First Two Mi-24P Attack Helicopters Enter the Service with Army Aviation Brigade in Central Military District

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 13, 2018)

First two Mi-24P Crocodile attack helicopters have entered the service with a newly-formed army aviation brigade stationed in Sverdlovsk region.



The new aircraft will boost combat potential of the air formation.



Since 2017, the pilots of the Central Military District in the Sverdlovsk region have received 28 modernized Mi-8 MTV helicopters, which take part in rescue operations to launch and meet the crews of Soyuz spacecraft.



