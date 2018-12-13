Cooperation in Sharing Armaments Technologies Between Russia and India Reaches Unprecedented Level

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 13, 2018)

Cooperation between Russia and India in sharing armaments technologies has reached unprecedented level. Moscow is ready to develop armaments cooperation with Delhi on a long-term basis, Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu during his meeting with Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



Sergei Shoigu expressed confidence that "no state interacts so closely with India in this field as Russia does. "Our cooperation covers most sensible spheres," the Russian Defence Minister said.



He gave an example of recently signed contracts on supply of the S-400 Triumph air defence systems and Project 11356 frigates to India.



"We are ready for further cooperation in the military and technical field on a planned and long-term basis," Sergei Shoigu said.



At the same time, he noted that the defence sector is one of the key areas of Russian-Indian cooperation, which is intensively developing and retains significant potential.



"The interaction of General staffs and branches of armed forces is strengthened, the exchange of military delegations is expanded, work is underway in the field of military education. This allows us to get experienced in building and reforming the armed forces planning and organization of operational and combat training", the Minister of Defence said.



He stressed that today's meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission will contribute to development of military cooperation between Russia and India. It will summarize the activities of the Commission over the year, determine how to quickly and effectively implement agreements of the leaders of the two countries following the October visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India.



Sergei Shoigu also noted that Russia and India are bound by a strong, time-honoured friendship based on deep affection and mutual trust.



"Particularly privileged strategic partnership of our countries is based on common approaches to global regional challenges, spiritual closeness of our great cultures. For many years we have been expanding fruitful contacts at all levels. Regular meetings of the leaders of our countries, the last of which was held in Buenos Aires, is a striking evidence of constructive bilateral relations," the Russian Defence Minister stated.



India-Russia Discuss Defence Cooperation During 18th IRIGC-MTC Meeting

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 13, 2018)

The 18th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MTC) was held here today. The meeting was co-chaired by Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General Sergei Shoigu.



In the framework of the bilateral Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, the IRIGC-MTC meeting discussed a wide range of issues relating to defence equipment, industry and technological engagement between India and Russia as well as after sales support/upgradation of military equipment of Russian origin.



The Ministers expressed satisfaction at the dynamism and progress in bilateral defence cooperation. Intensive discussions were held on joint manufacturing projects, including the Kamov-226T helicopters, naval frigates and projects related to land systems.



The two sides also agreed to take forward inter-governmental arrangements for facilitating joint manufacturing of spares for Russian origin equipment in India, under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.



With a view to enhancing military-to-military engagement and rationalising the functioning of the Commission, a revised Inter-Governmental Agreement on restructuring the existing IRIGC-MTC to the IRIGC on Military and Military Technical Cooperation was also signed by the two Ministers.



An additional institutional Working Group headed by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman COSE (CISC) and Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of General Staff of Armed Forces of Russian Federation would be set up under the expanded Commission.



The Ministers expressed satisfaction progress in structured engagement between their armed forces, including joint exercises, resumption of training exchanges and other interactions in the framework of the Bilateral Road Map on Defence Cooperation signed in June 2017.



The inaugural meeting of the IRIGC-MTC is proposed to be held in Russia in 2019 on mutually convenient dates.



