Cooperation between Russia and India in sharing armaments technologies has reached unprecedented level. Moscow is ready to develop armaments cooperation with Delhi on a long-term basis, Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu during his meeting with Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Sergei Shoigu expressed confidence that "no state interacts so closely with India in this field as Russia does. "Our cooperation covers most sensible spheres," the Russian Defence Minister said.
He gave an example of recently signed contracts on supply of the S-400 Triumph air defence systems and Project 11356 frigates to India.
"We are ready for further cooperation in the military and technical field on a planned and long-term basis," Sergei Shoigu said.
At the same time, he noted that the defence sector is one of the key areas of Russian-Indian cooperation, which is intensively developing and retains significant potential.
"The interaction of General staffs and branches of armed forces is strengthened, the exchange of military delegations is expanded, work is underway in the field of military education. This allows us to get experienced in building and reforming the armed forces planning and organization of operational and combat training", the Minister of Defence said.
He stressed that today's meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission will contribute to development of military cooperation between Russia and India. It will summarize the activities of the Commission over the year, determine how to quickly and effectively implement agreements of the leaders of the two countries following the October visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India.
Sergei Shoigu also noted that Russia and India are bound by a strong, time-honoured friendship based on deep affection and mutual trust.
"Particularly privileged strategic partnership of our countries is based on common approaches to global regional challenges, spiritual closeness of our great cultures. For many years we have been expanding fruitful contacts at all levels. Regular meetings of the leaders of our countries, the last of which was held in Buenos Aires, is a striking evidence of constructive bilateral relations," the Russian Defence Minister stated.
(ends)