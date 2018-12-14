Hunter Class Head Contract Signed

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 14, 2018)

Australia’s naval shipbuilding endeavour has notched up a significant achievement with the signing of the head contract for the Navy’s Hunter class frigates.



The contract between the Commonwealth and ASC Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of BAE Systems Australia, was signed at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide today.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and the Minister for Finance, Senator the Hon Mathias Cormann, congratulated everyone involved in the occasion.



“This is a fantastic day because we have delivered on our promise to sign this contract before the end of the year,” said Minister Pyne.



“The $35 billion program will provide the Navy with a world-class anti-submarine warfare capability, create thousands of jobs and contribute billions of dollars to the national economy.”



“A recent Oxford Economics report into the program revealed it will contribute an estimated $17 billion to the national economy and generate over 6,300 full-time jobs across Australia at the program’s peak in 2028.”



Nearly 700 Australian businesses have already pre-qualified to be part of the Hunter class program.



The Australian steel industry will benefit in particular with approximately 48,000 tonnes of steel required to complete the program.



“BAE Systems, through ASC Shipbuilding, will establish a sovereign naval shipbuilding capability which will enhance and strengthen our economy,” Minister Cormann said.



“BAE Systems will invest human resources, intellectual property, know-how and information technology in ASC Shipbuilding, creating over the life of the build program a sovereign, world class naval ship designer and builder.”



The Hunter class program establishes the continuous construction of complex naval surface combatants in South Australia.



This is part of the Government’s $90 billion investment in naval shipbuilding which will deliver the critical capabilities the Navy needs to defend our nation and its interests.



(ends)



Steel Raised at Osborne South Shipyard

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 14, 2018)

The new landscape of the Osborne Naval Shipyard is taking shape with steel now being raised into place for the Hunter class construction yard.



The Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and the Minister for Finance, Senator the Hon Mathias Cormann, said it was fantastic to see the project achieving significant milestones.



“It’s estimated the $535 million Osborne South project will create up to 600 jobs,” Minister Pyne said.



“The steel raising for the new shipyard involves the elevation of more than 8,000 tonnes of structural steel fabricated by local South Australian companies, Samaras Structural Engineering and SA Structural Steel, two of the fifty-eight local suppliers involved in this project.”



89 per cent of steel for the entire project is Aussie steel.



“The facilities being constructed are uniquely designed and built to facilitate the delivery of nine Hunter class frigates and to support a continuous naval shipbuilding program for future vessels.”



Minister Cormann said this was the latest step in the Government’s plan to ensure Australia develops world‑leading naval shipbuilding facilities.



“Progress at the Osborne South Shipyard is critical to ensure we meet our ambitious timeline to start the frigate program in 2020,” said Minister Cormann.



“We would like to thank Defence, Australian Naval Infrastructure, Lendlease and the many contractors for their work on the project.”



The achievements at Osborne South are another sign the Government’s $90 billion commitment to Navy capability and national shipbuilding is on track.



-ends-

