Poland will be the second country, after Italy, with the largest number of this type of aircraft in the world.
In addition to deliveries of four additional M-346 aircraft, Leonardo S.p.A. will also provide to the 41th Air Aviation Base additional elements included in the logistics package, and will also modernize the "own-foreign" system (IFF) to the latest NATO standard STANAG 4193 Edition 3 in all Bielik aircraft owned by the Polish Air Force.
Poland, when deciding the purchase of new aircraft, took advantage of the right of option contained in the original contract for the supply of the Integrated Advanced Training System (AJT).
Rozwijamy potencjał Sił Powietrznych RP. Podjąłem decyzję, dzięki której do Wojska trafią 4 kolejne M-346 Bielik - jedne z najnowocześniejszych samolotów szkoleniowych na świecie. Do 2022 r. nasze Siły Zbrojne będą posiadały 16 samolotów M-346.— Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) December 14, 2018
Tweet by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak: “We develop the potential of the Polish Air Force. I made a decision so four more M-346 Bielik will be sent to the Army - one of the most modern training planes in the world. By 2022, our Armed Forces will have 16 M-346 aircraft.”
The first eight M-346 aircraft together with the training and logistics package included in the Integrated Training System - Advanced Jet Trainer went to the 41th Aviation School Base in Dęblin as a result of an agreement concluded on February 27, 2014 between the Armament Inspectorate and Alenia Aermacchi SpA (currently Leonardo S.p.A.).
The value of this contract amounted to PLN 1,436,014,762 (334,3 million euros) gross.
Pursuant to the agreement concluded on March 27, 2018, additional four M-346 aircraft were purchased along with the logistics package and seven Simulation Based Training positions increasing the functionality of the pilot training system with the deadline for completion by the end of October 2020.
The next four aircraft were planned, just launched, the Right of Option. Leonardo S.p.A. committed to deliver them by the end of October 2022.
The total value of the contract from 2018 is PLN 1 275 387 880.68 gross, of which PLN 599,999,998.71 is the basic order, and the cost of the elements provided for by the Option Right is PLN 675,387,811.97.
-ends-