Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly Welcomes the Acquisition of 16 H225M Caracal Helicopters by Hungary

(Source: French Armed Forces Minister; issued Dec 14, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, welcomes the decision of the Hungarian Ministry of Defense to award Airbus Helicopters a contract for the supply and support of 16 Caracal H225M helicopters. Florence Parly is delighted by this decision, which strengthens the European defense at the operational and industrial levels.



As part of the modernization of its armed forces, Hungary has decided to renew its fleet of military helicopters of Russian origin, which are now at the end of their lives.



The contract signed on December 14, 2018 with Airbus Helicopters concerns the acquisition of 16 H225M Caracal and related support, including training. These multi-mission helicopters, serving with several armies including the French armed forces, cover a wide range of missions including troop transport, Combat Search And Rescue, and special operations.



Florence Parly also welcomed a decision which brings excellent news for French economy and jobs, these helicopters being assembled in Marignane (Bouches-du-Rhône).



This contract follows a previous order for 20 H145M acquired from Airbus Helicopters in June 2018. Florence Parly welcomes this order, a real recognition for the quality and know-how of the French and European aerospace industry. This is an opportunity, too, for European defense: the interoperability between Europeans is reinforced, and the European defense industrial and technological base is consolidated.



The choice of European equipment by Europeans is more than ever the choice of responsibility and sovereignty.



(ends)



Hungary Orders 16 H225M Multi-Role Helicopters

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Dec 14, 2018)

BUDAPEST --- The Hungarian Ministry of Defence has ordered 16 H225M multi-purpose helicopters equipped with the HForce weapon management system. Together with the helicopters, Airbus will also provide an extensive training and support package to ensure the highest level of operational availability.



“I am thankful for the trust that the Hungarian Government has placed in our company to support its ambitious ‘Zrinyi 2026’ armed forces modernisation programme. Our teams have witnessed the professionalism and enthusiasm of the Hungarian experts and pilots whose contribution has been key to ensuring the success of this project” said Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO.



“This new contract confirms the H225M as a combat-proven, multi-role platform operated by the most demanding military customers worldwide. The Hungarian armed forces will be able to rely on the cost-efficient H145M / H225M tandem that will enable them to cover all of the major military missions, from light utility, tactical transport, combat search and rescue up to light attack.”



The H225Ms selected by Hungary will be equipped with state-of-the-art communication capabilities and will be used for transport, combat search and rescue, and special operations missions. Its state-of-the art avionics and four axis autopilot, exceptional range and payload capacities, combined with a large cabin designed to carry up to 28 troops and powerful air-to-ground and air-to-surface armament as well as electronic warfare systems allow the H225M to carry out the most demanding missions. The helicopter has an all-weather capability supported by its night vision goggle compatibility.



The H225M is currently in service across the globe with 88 helicopters having been delivered so far. It recently surpassed the 100,000 flight-hour milestone, following its first delivery to the French Air Force in 2006. Since then the 11-metric-tonne H225M has proven its reliability and durability in multiple combat environments and crisis areas.



With this contract, Hungary becomes the 9th country to have selected the H225M. A member of the multi-role Super Puma family of helicopters, this military variant is currently operational in France, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, and has recently been ordered by Kuwait and Singapore.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



