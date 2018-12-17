RDN to Deploy with SitaWare Headquarters for MCM Mission

(Source: Systematic; issued Dec 17, 2018)

The Royal Danish Navy will put to sea with Systematic’s SitaWare Headquarters software in the new year, as the service takes command of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One (SNMCMG1).



SitaWare Headquarters will equip HDMS Thetis, an ocean patrol frigate that is acting as the flagship for the MCM group.



While RDN vessels have already deployed on multinational missions with SitaWare, the employment of SitaWare Headquarters on Thetis will mark the first occasion that the software will be used as the flagship staff-level planning tool for a NATO task group.



SitaWare Headquarters is being fielded across the majority of the RDN’s combatants, as well as at two shore-based sites. The RDN is also in the process of examining the utility of SitaWare Frontline.



“SitaWare Headquarters will act as an important enabler in the MCM mission,” explained Stig Meyer, product manager and maritime domain expert at Systematic, “In addition to providing advanced command-and-control and planning tools for the MCM mission, the software will present a comprehensive Recognised Maritime Picture to commanders.”



The capability will be provided on a standalone terminal in this deployment, but there is the potential for SitaWare Headquarters to be integrated within a ship’s systems architecture at a later stage, Meyer explained.



To ready themselves for the deployment, RDN personnel have already undertaken training at Systematic’s headquarters in Aarhus.



SNMCMG1 is one of four groups that comprise the core of the maritime component of the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force to the NATO Response Forces.



The MCM group will undertake active mine-hunting and disposal operations, notably in the Baltic Sea where ordnance from the Second World War continues to pose a threat to shipping.





