WEG and Praxis Sign MoU to Support Damen Saab Bid for the Brazilian Navy

(Source: Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding; issued Dec 17, 2018)

On December 13th, Brazilian company WEG Electric Equipment, and Dutch company Praxis Automation Technology, both leading companies within their respective fields, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the bid of Damen Shipyards Group and Saab for the construction of four corvettes for the Brazilian Navy. For the Tamandaré class corvettes bid, Praxis and WEG will be partners for the supply of the complete Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).



The signing took place at Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding in the Netherlands and was witnessed by staff from Damen, Saab and its strategic Brazilian partner Wilson Sons Estaleiros.



Praxis and WEG already have a track record of cooperation in Brazil, with the two companies jointly installing equipment on board more than 40 vessels built by Wilson Sons Estaleiros and designed by Damen, including the first diesel-electric PSV in Brazil. Praxis develops, manufactures and delivers innovative automation and navigation equipment, while WEG is a Brazilian technology company that among many other activities is active in the area of industrial automation.



With this MoU, the Damen Saab Tamandaré consortium is ensuring another strong partnership with two leading Brazilian companies, which will be part of the project to build four corvettes in Brazil. It proves the intention of the consortium to present a credible and reliable offer to the Brazilian Navy with a proven ship design (SIGMA 10514), a world class Combat Management System and strong partnerships with Brazilian companies for the construction and ‘through life support’ of the future Tamandaré class.





