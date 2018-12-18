Multi-Million-Euro Bundeswehr Order: Rheinmetall to retrofit Germany's fleet of Bergepanzer 3 armoured recovery vehicles with battlefield recovery equipment

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued Dec 18, 2018)

Rheinmetall is modernizing the Bundeswehr's fleet of Bergepanzer 3 armoured recovery vehicles, the BPz3. The move is in response to altered operational requirements. A contract to this effect has now been signed at the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-service Support (BAAINBw).



From 2019 to 2024, 69 of Germany's BPz3 vehicles will be fitted with battlefield recovery equipment and universal transport platforms. The order is worth around €30 million, including value added tax.



The battlefield recovery equipment (GFB) and universal transport platforms (UTP) will be fabricated for all 69 vehicles by Rheinmetall in Kassel, where they will also be integrated. The contract also includes accessories and documentation.



The battlefield recovery equipment will be relocated from the front of the vehicle to the back. This will make it possible to safely tow disabled combat vehicles like the Leopard 2 tank in forward drive, removing them from the battlefield at high speed.



Furthermore, the rear section of the modified version of the Bergepanzer 3 will be fitted with a universal transport platform. This highly versatile platform can be used, for example, for carrying additional equipment for recovering other vehicles. Four Bergepanzer 3 armoured recovery vehicles have already been fitted with GFB and UTP kits for the ISAF mission in Afghanistan.



Two other vehicles, previously deployed by the Canadian Army in Afghanistan, have already undergone the same modification. The equipment has proven highly effective.



This new modernization contract underscores once again Rheinmetall's comprehensive experience and expertise when it comes to the Leopard 2 family of vehicles, which includes the Bergepanzer 3, an inhouse Rheinmetall development. Its expertise extends from maintenance and modernization programmes to advanced main armament concepts, and from the production know-how required from an original equipment manufacturer to complete technical and logistic support of entire vehicle fleets, including service support during deployed operations.



Specializing in the twin imperatives of mobility and security, the high-tech Rheinmetall Group's portfolio also embraces training and simulation technology for sharpening the skills of Leopard 2 crews.



