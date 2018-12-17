Airbus and Hungary Announce Long-Term Industrial Partnership

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Dec 17, 2018)

BUDAPEST ---– Airbus Helicopters and Hungary have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to create an industrial cooperation for long-term aviation projects that will initially focus on the production of certain high precision mechanical parts for helicopter dynamic systems. This project is part of the 'Zrinyi 2026' armed forces development program supporting Hungary’s national security goals of developing independent defence capabilities.



“This partnership is in line with our European cooperation strategy at Airbus and a demonstration of our commitment to accelerate our collaboration with one of Europe’s fastest growing economies,” said Bruno Even, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Helicopters. “This project has been made possible thanks to Hungary’s industrial expertise and commitment to innovation, which will now thrive in Airbus´ global supply chain.”



The agreement intends to create a sustainable and integrated plant within Airbus. The green field production unit will start by manufacturing mechanical parts that will then be delivered to the major component assembly centre for dynamic parts to be fitted on to the various helicopters of the Airbus range that are operated in more than 150 countries worldwide. The agreement will also rely on a local supply chain being qualified to perform certain tasks such as surface treatment.



Hungary has been a long-standing supporter of Airbus’ civil and military products, which found a home in a wide range of defense and civil applications. The Hungarian Ministry of Defence has recently purchased 36 helicopters, among which 20 H145Ms and 16 H225Ms, and it also operates two A319 aircraft. Wizz Air, one of the largest European airlines and an all-Airbus customer, operates a large fleet of more than 100 aircraft, with over 260 in the order book.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



