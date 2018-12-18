Elbit Systems' Seagull USV Completed Intensive Sea Tests with Kraken's KATFISH Sonar

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued Dec 18, 2018)

Elbit Systems' Seagull Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) recently completed a series of sea trials operating the Kraken Robotic Systems Inc.'s Katfish Synthetic Aperture Sonar towed system, seen here loaded on board. (Elbit photo)

Elbit Systems' Seagull multi-mission Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) recently completed a series of rigorous sea tests operating the Kraken Robotic Systems Inc.'s KATFISH Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) towed system. These tests are an addition to a successful series of Mine Counter Measures (MCM) tests and exercises conducted by the Seagull over the past two years, including trials and exercises in participation with Western and other Navies.



Actively controlled, KATFISH is an intelligent towfish platform that was specifically designed for high-speed hunting of naval mines and underwater improvised explosive devices. The system produces ultra-high definition seabed imagery and mapping for a variety of military and commercial applications and is capable of transmitting the sonar data in real time. Integrated onboard the Seagull, it provides a high-performance sensor contributing to an end-to-end, unmanned, mine hunting capability.



KATFISH is deployed and recovered by the same Launching and Recovering System (LARS) that the Seagull operates for its Side Scan Sonar (SSS), which can be installed upon customer demand. KATFISH is an addition to a long list of sensors and effectors that have already been successfully integrated in the Seagull further enhancing its modularity.



Seagull offers endurance of 4 days and mission sea-keeping of up to Sea-State 5 and is capable of executing SAS search missions, stand-alone or as part of an MCM toolbox. Seagull is operational with the Israeli Navy and is fully compliant with the COLREGs International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.





Kraken Robotics Inc. is a marine technology company that is dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland with offices in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Toronto, Ontario; Bremen, Germany; and Fairfax, Virginia.



Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems.



