Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 17, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $91,250,000 modification (P00069) to contract W31P4Q-15-C-0102 for procurement of Joint-Air-to-Ground missiles under the initial phases of the Low-rate Initial Production 3.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2022.



Fiscal 2017, and 2018 other procurement Army funds in the amount of $91,250,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

