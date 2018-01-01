Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 17, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has been awarded a $3,600,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Large Aircraft Infrared Counter Measures (LAIRCM) equipment and support.



This contract provides for LAIRCM line replaceable units, support equipment, logistics support related activities, systems and sustaining engineering, program management, and other efforts necessary supporting efforts specified in each task/delivery order.



Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is expected to be completed by December 2025. No funds are being obligated at the time of award.



This contract involves numerous foreign military sales requirements and is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8638-19-D-0001).



