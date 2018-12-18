First Serial H160 Takes to the Skies; Unique Livery to Celebrate Program’s 2018 Achievements

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec 18, 2018)

The first production-standard Airbus Helicopters H160 shows off a special livery. Although announced today, its first flight took place on Dec. 14, and the aircraft is due for initial delivery in 2020. (Airbus photo)

MARIGNANE, France --- The first serial H160 to roll off the brand-new assembly line in Marignane performed a flight demonstration on the 17 December in front of the H160 team in an end-of-the-year celebration of the programme’s achievements in 2018.



The helicopter, which will be delivered to launch customer Babcock in 2020, had already performed its first flight on the 14 December.



The aircraft’s unique livery is a testimony to the several hundred people working towards the platform’s certification at the end of next year, the programme’s industrial maturity, and its seamless entry into service as they have all signed the helicopter.



The first serial aircraft will join the three prototypes, which have already accumulated over 1,000 flight hours, in the final steps of the flight test campaign, namely confirming that the modifications that have been introduced through the serial configuration have no impact on the helicopter’s excellent handling qualities.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

