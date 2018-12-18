New Contract with Boeing to Supply KC-46A Tanker Aft Access Doors

(Source: Latecoère; issued Dec 18, 2018)

Through its Aerostructures division, Latécoère has been awarded a contract to manufacture aft access doors for Boeing’s KC-46A tanker aircraft. The first door under this contract will be delivered in early 2020 and deliveries will continue until the end of the decade, with a production rate of about fifteen aircraft per year.



The KC-46A is a widebody, multirole tanker that can refuel all U.S., allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures. Boeing designed the KC-46 to carry passengers, cargo and patients. The aircraft can operate safely in medium-threat environments.



This build-to-print contract will be executed by Latécoère’s engineering and programme teams based in Toulouse. The detail parts will be manufactured at Latécoère’s Toulouse Montredon Factory 4.0 which opened in May 2018, while assembly will take place at the Group’s North American Door Centre of Excellence in Hermosillo, Mexico.



As a member of the Boeing French Team, Latécoère designs and manufactures the passenger doors for the Boeing 787 since 2004. The Group also builds the main deck cargo door for the 777 Freighter and supplies an extensive range of HD cameras and surveillance systems for installation on Boeing aircraft.



This new contract confirms Latécoère Aerostructures No. 1 position in aircraft doors in the world.



