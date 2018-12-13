NSPA Procures a New H215 Super Puma Helicopter for the Spanish Air Force

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Dec 13, 2018)

The NSPA Aviation Programme has completed the procurement of a new H215 Super Puma helicopter for the Spanish Air Force. This helicopter is the 4th unit acquired by the Agency and its incorporation into the inventory will help the 802 Squadron based in the Canary Islands to regain full operational capability.



The helicopter configuration with its specific mission equipment allows the performance of Search and Rescue (SAR) missions. This configuration includes additional fuel tanks to increase the operational range, emergency floatation system to allow missions over the sea to be conducted, and provisions to install a rescue hoist. The cockpit of the helicopter incorporates the latest technologies with multi-functional displays and allows night vision goggles operations.



The high level of commonality with the previous units procured by NSPA has simplified the preparation of the tender and allowed a quick and efficient procurement process.



The initial acceptance tests of the helicopter took place during the last week of November and the final transfer to the Spanish Air Force will be conducted next February, after the helicopter receives the Spanish Air Force paint scheme.



-ends-

