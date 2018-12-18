Norway, Switzerland, the UK and EU Sign Building Integrity Arrangement for 2019-2022 with NATO

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued Dec 18, 2018)

On 17 December 2018, representatives from Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the European Union, as well as Ambassador Alejandro Alvargonzález, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, signed the Building Integrity (BI) Executing Agent Arrangement for the fourth phase of the BI Trust Fund for 2019-2022.



This arrangement designates the NATO International Staff as the responsible authority for the design and delivery of strategic advising and capacity-building activities to promote good practices and strengthen transparency, accountability and integrity in the defence and related security sector with participating countries. BI capacity-building activities are delivered through peer-to-peer contacts and education and training in key areas including management of personnel and financial resources, procurement and disposal of assets.



Originally launched in 2007, the NATO Building Integrity programme is open to NATO member and partner countries. In 2018, 2552 civilian and military personnel took part in BI capacity-building activities conducted in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Central Asia, including Afghanistan.



During the ceremony on 17 December, Ambassador Alvargonzález expressed appreciation to Norway, Switzerland, the UK and the European Union for choosing NATO as the executing agent for promoting good governance in the defence and related security sector. He highlighted that "NATO has a proven track record in building capacity to strengthen good governance in the defence and related security sector, and is looking forward to continuing to provide practical support to nations”.



The resources of the BI Trust Fund will be used by the NATO International Staff to scale up the ongoing programme of activities made available to 71 countries world-wide. Tailored packages are currently being implemented in 20 countries. Through the NATO Building Integrity programme, countries are able to take part in education and training for civilian and military personnel, share lessons learned and promote good practices.



-ends-

