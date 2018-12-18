Goshawk Aviation Selects LEAP-1A Engine to Power New A320neo Aircraft

(Source: CFM International; issued Dec 18, 2018)

HONG KONG --- Goshawk Aviation Limited (NWS Holdings) and CFM International today finalized an agreement for the purchase of LEAP-1A engines to power 12 new Airbus A320neo aircraft. This order is valued at $350 million U.S. at list price.



Goshawk became a new CFM customer in July when the company placed an order for LEAP-1B engines to power 20 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at the 2018 Farnborough Air Show.



"We are pleased to continue to work with CFM following our LEAP-1B order at Farnborough with this new order for LEAP-1A engines," said Brian Cheng, Chairman of Goshawk Aviation Limited and Executive Director of NWS Holdings Limited. "CFM's fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly engines give solid support to our planned strategy of building a modern, young, and efficient fleet for sustainable business growth."



"We are delighted to continue a growing relationship with Goshawk Aviation with this additional order for LEAP-1A engines," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We look forward to working with them for many years to come as they bring the LEAP-1A-powered neo aircraft to their airline customers."



The LEAP engine family continues to perform exceptionally well in commercial service. There are 86 airlines currently operating more than 600 aircraft on five continents. Overall, the fleet has logged more than 1,200,000 flight cycles and 2.75 million engine flight hours while maintaining CFM's industry-leading reliability and the highest utilization rate in this thrust class. The engine is delivering a 15 percent improvement in fuel efficiency, with an equivalent reduction in CO2 emissions; and lower noise and NOx emissions.





The LEAP-1A engine is a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. The LEAP engine family is the fastest-selling in aviation history with more than 16,600 orders and commitments booked to date.



-ends-

