Airbus Awarded C-130J Contract Extension

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 18, 2018)

Airbus Australia Pacific (Airbus) has been awarded a two year contract extension to provide sustainment services through to 2024, including engineering, maintenance, and supply support for the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) C-130J fleet.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the contract extension was granted after Airbus provided outstanding sustainment support to the C-130J fleet.



“Airbus reduced sustainment costs by $10 million over the 2019 to 2024 period,” Minister Pyne said.



“The contract extension out to 2024 will secure the ongoing employment of approximately 220 industry personnel, located at RAAF Base Richmond.”



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP, also congratulated Airbus on the contract extension.



“Australian content is valued at approximately $110 million for the two year extension and comprises about 62 per cent of the contract,” Minister Ciobo said.



The RAAF No 37 Squadron operates 12 C‑130J Hercules from RAAF Base Richmond, New South Wales. The fleet has been supported under contract with Airbus since March 2009.



-ends-

