Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 18, 2018)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $141,447,329 firm-fixed-price contract (FA8672-19-C-0010) to exercise an option to previously awarded contract FA8672-10-C-0002 for Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) II.



The contractor will provide low-rate initial production for 1,260 SDB II Lot Five munitions, 389 single-weapon containers, 344 dual-weapon containers, 20 production reliability incentive demonstration effort captive vehicles, 20 production reliability incentive demonstration effort tests, 36 weapon load crew trainers/conventional munitions maintenance trainers and data.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition resulting from follow-on to competition. Fiscal 2019 missile procurement funds in the amount of $141,447,329 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

