Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 18, 2018)

General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded $290,834,776 for modification P00014 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0047) for the procurement of eight F414-GE-400 install engines for the Navy.



In addition, this modification provides for the procurement of 56 F414-GE-400-1A install engines; four F414-GE-400 spare engines; two spare engine containers and 12 spare engine modules for the government of Kuwait.



These engines power the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft.



Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59 percent); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18 percent); Rutland, Vermont (12 percent); and Madison, Kentucky (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount $290,834,776 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the. Navy ($33,261,704; 11 percent); and the government of Kuwait ($257,573,072; 89 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



